Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $267.38

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar General Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $228.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.81 and its 200-day moving average is $245.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

