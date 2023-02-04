Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target at $9.38

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Infinera Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,613 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

