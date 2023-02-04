Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $50.68

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.89.
MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International
In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,462. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %
MGM stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.
Featured Articles
