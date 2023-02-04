Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target at $8.92

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

PLTR stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 2.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.