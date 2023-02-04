Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $15.25

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jonestrading cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.84%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.