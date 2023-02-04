Brokerages Set Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target at $1,833.33

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,833.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $274.00 on Monday. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $486.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.25.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

