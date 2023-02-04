Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price at $140.50

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Straumann Stock Performance

SAUHY opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

