Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Target Price at $437.08

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $437.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $332.57 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $492.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.81.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

