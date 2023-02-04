Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Target Price at $437.08

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $437.08.
Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TYL stock opened at $332.57 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $492.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.81.
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
