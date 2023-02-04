Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Target Price at $198.14

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.48.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $230.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.81 and its 200-day moving average is $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

