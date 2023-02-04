Brokers Offer Predictions for Macquarie Group Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MQBKY stock opened at $131.85 on Thursday. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

