Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

