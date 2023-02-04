Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 203.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

