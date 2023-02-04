Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.79.

NYSE BURL opened at $230.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.05. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $242.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

