Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.79.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
NYSE BURL opened at $230.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.05. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $242.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores
In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
