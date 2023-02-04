BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Sells $3,832,980.48 in Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $103.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BuzzFeed by 251.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 42.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 47,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

