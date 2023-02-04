BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Sells $3,832,980.48 in Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDGet Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $103.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BuzzFeed by 251.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 42.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 47,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

