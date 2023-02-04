Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Vivan Pinto Purchases 300,000 Shares

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Vivan Pinto purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,410.15).

Vivan Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Vivan Pinto purchased 1,100,000 shares of Byotrol stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($27,170.56).

LON BYOT opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Byotrol plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.40. The company has a market cap of £9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

