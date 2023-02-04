Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $827.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,586.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.61. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

