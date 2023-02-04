Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 166,544 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

