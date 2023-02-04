Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.
Shares of CDNS stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.
