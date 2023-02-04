Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cameco

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

