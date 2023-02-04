Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

CP opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 151,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

