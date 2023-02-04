Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $274.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.