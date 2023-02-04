Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE CPRI opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 277,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 139,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 456,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

