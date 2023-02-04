Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.26 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $247.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.03 and a 200-day moving average of $210.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

