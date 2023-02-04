CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 692.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after purchasing an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,522,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

CBRE opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.37.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

