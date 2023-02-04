Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $162.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

