Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 99,919 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 124.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

