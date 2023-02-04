Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.28, but opened at $61.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Century Communities shares last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 6,396 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Down 2.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 42.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 17.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 15.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $7,645,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

