Chegg (CHGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

Chegg stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chegg by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.