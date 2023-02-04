Chubb (NYSE:CB) Shares Down 4.6% After Earnings Miss

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $203.68 and last traded at $203.68. 69,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,635,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.44.

The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Chubb

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.77.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.