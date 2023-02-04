Citigroup Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $282.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stryker from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

