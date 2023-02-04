Citigroup Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Confluent Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 11,300 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

