Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLH opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

