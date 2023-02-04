Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.
Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CLH opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors
In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.