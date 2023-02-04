ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases $153,953.80 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,005 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $153,953.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,072,993 shares in the company, valued at $63,765,264.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,187 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $658,703.83.

On Friday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,124 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $191,007.56.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,426 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,752,067.26.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,372 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $459,007.92.

On Thursday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 965 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.85 per share, with a total value of $28,805.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,109 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $1,020,267.54.

On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,649 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $590,974.38.

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $245,528.91.

On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $62,376.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $84,844.13.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE EMO opened at $30.70 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $31.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $400,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

