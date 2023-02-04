Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearfield updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Clearfield Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearfield Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.