Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $154.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average is $142.97. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

