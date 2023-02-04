Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.96 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion. Clorox also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $154.77 on Friday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 85.88% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

