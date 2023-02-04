CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in CMS Energy by 704.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 133,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,797 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 160,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 95,734 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

See Also

