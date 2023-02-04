CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

