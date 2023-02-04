Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

