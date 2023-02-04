Columbia Sportswear Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.
Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 319.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.