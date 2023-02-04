Columbia Sportswear Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 319.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

