Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,304 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

