Commerce Bank Has $109,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $71,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 615,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 879,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading

