Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $98.02 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

