Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $498.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.89. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,843,347.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 442,000 shares of company stock worth $1,455,220 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.