ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.70, but opened at $113.49. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $113.26, with a volume of 586,564 shares trading hands.
The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.
In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
