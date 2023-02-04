ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.70, but opened at $113.49. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $113.26, with a volume of 586,564 shares trading hands.

The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.