Contrasting CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CONMED and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioLife Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.95%. BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $31.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than CONMED.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CONMED has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.8% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.74% 14.00% 5.24% BioLife Solutions -67.70% -7.50% -6.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and BioLife Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 3.09 $62.54 million ($2.95) -34.78 BioLife Solutions $119.16 million 9.36 -$7.64 million ($2.48) -10.51

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONMED beats BioLife Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

