Contrasting Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.82 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.48 $21.04 million $0.27 27.22

Profitability

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18% Stagwell 1.33% 5.87% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stagwell 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.14%. Stagwell has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Stagwell.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stagwell beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate. The Integrated Agencies Network segment engages in the organization of go-to-market and collaboration incentive purposes to facilitate integrated and flexible offerings for clients. The Media Network segment consists of a specialist network branded as Stagwell Media Network. The Communications Network segment focuses on a specialist network that provides advocacy, strategic corporate communications, investor relations, public relations, online fundraising and other services to both corporations and political and advocacy organizations and consists of Allison & Partners SKDK (including Sloane & Company), and Targeted Victory Agencies. The All Other segment consists of Stagwell Marketing Cloud products such as PRophet. The Corporate segment includes corporate office expenses. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.