Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $68.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

