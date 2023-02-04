Credit Suisse Group Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $96.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 33,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

