Credit Suisse Group Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $117.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,082,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,738,000 after acquiring an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.